Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Down 44.2% in August

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the July 31st total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 21,933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

ETG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.38. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,905. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

