Edge Price Down 1% This Week (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Edge has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $12,582.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge coin can currently be bought for $0.0771 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00129540 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00085024 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.