Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,914.00

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $473,975.87 and approximately $1,914.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

