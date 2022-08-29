Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00274263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001064 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000945 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,803,789 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Einsteinium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

