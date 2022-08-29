Elamachain (ELAMA) Reaches Market Cap of $134,267.05

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $134,267.05 and $668.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,182.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00134332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085366 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elamachain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

