Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the July 31st total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,726,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

EMED stock remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 964,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,910. Electromedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

