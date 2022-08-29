Elk Finance Trading Down 8.7% This Week (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Elk Finance has a market capitalization of $465,791.01 and approximately $60,269.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 598.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.42 or 0.02148635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005075 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00841337 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Elk Finance Coin Profile
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.