Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Enel Chile Stock Up 2.4 %

Enel Chile stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 4.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 323,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.