Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 949,300 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 619,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Enel Chile Stock Up 2.4 %
Enel Chile stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,441. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Enel Chile Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enel Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
