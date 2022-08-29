EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE ENS opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

