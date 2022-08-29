ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

