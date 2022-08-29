ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
