Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Enhabit Stock Down 2.1 %

EHAB opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

In other Enhabit news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Barbara Ann Jacobsmeyer purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,730.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,942 shares of company stock worth $645,314.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,262,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Enhabit

(Get Rating)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

Featured Stories

