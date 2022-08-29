EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Short Interest Update

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENQUF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.28) to GBX 21 ($0.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

EnQuest Stock Performance

Shares of EnQuest stock remained flat at $0.36 during trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

