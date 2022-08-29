Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stake Lowered by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 290,598 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 4.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 104,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.