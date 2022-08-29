Epic Cash (EPIC) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Epic Cash has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $2,635.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002760 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,849,468 coins. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

