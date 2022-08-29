EPIK Prime (EPIK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $534,322.00

EPIK Prime (EPIK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One EPIK Prime coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. EPIK Prime has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $534,322.00 worth of EPIK Prime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EPIK Prime has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,196.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003999 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00132111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00085476 BTC.

About EPIK Prime

EPIK Prime is a coin. EPIK Prime’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,547,253 coins. EPIK Prime’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EPIK Prime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLMP (Blockchain Licensing Marketplace) is a B2B2C blockchain company processing B2B2C transactions and providing value through efficiency, traceability, and security. BLMP is pioneering licensed virtual goods and the mission of BLMP is to connect the intellectual property licensing industry with digital platforms. BLMP leverages crypto-token technology built on blockchain as a means to very easily produce and exchange liquid value in digital ecosystems. The Epik token powers BLMP's B2B blockchain licensing platform and is used to facilitate the creation, distribution, and sale of licensed virtual goods. BLMP intends to use ERC-721 to handle the unique tokenization of virtual goods meaning that each ERC-721 token represents a single, unique virtual good item on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EPIK Prime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EPIK Prime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EPIK Prime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

