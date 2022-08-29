EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $270,170.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $270,170.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 602% against the dollar and now trades at $426.21 or 0.02149461 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00836137 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EpiK Protocol Profile
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
EpiK Protocol Coin Trading
