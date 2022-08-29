Equilibria Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $3.48 Million (XEQ)

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Equilibria has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $23,734.00 worth of Equilibria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equilibria coin can now be purchased for $0.0625 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Equilibria has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Safex Token (SFT) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002394 BTC.
- Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Nibble (NBXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Equilibria Coin Profile
Equilibria (CRYPTO:XEQ) is a coin. Equilibria’s total supply is 55,695,416 coins. The Reddit community for Equilibria is https://reddit.com/r/EquilibriaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Equilibria is equilibria.network. Equilibria’s official Twitter account is @EquilibriaCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Equilibria is medium.com/@projecttriton/new-journey-the-sao-stablecoin-da6f9119a410.
Equilibria Coin Trading
