Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.28. 69,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

