Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 29.6% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.50. 974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,424. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.57.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.