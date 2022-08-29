Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00015870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $102.74 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.21 or 0.07641342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00163931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00274476 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00585380 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

