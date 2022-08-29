Ergo (ERG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00015870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $102.74 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,221.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,545.21 or 0.07641342 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00026002 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00163931 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00274476 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00756231 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00585380 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
Ergo Profile
Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
