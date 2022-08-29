Euler Tools (EULER) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Euler Tools coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler Tools has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $13,194.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Euler Tools has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 591.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Euler Tools Coin Profile
Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.
Euler Tools Coin Trading
