Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVKGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million, a P/E ratio of 108.42 and a beta of -0.37. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

