EvidenZ (BCDT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,335.00

EvidenZ (BCDT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. During the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. EvidenZ has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $1,335.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0744 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00134397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085198 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,668,816 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma. EvidenZ’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com.

Buying and Selling EvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

