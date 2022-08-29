Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Trading 6.1% Higher

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as 28.31 and last traded at 28.22. 9,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 780,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EE shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is 38.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

