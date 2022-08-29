ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Achieves $52,093.42

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $52,093.42 and approximately $126.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001926 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

