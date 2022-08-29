ExNetwork Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $168.00 (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (EXNT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $168.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 831.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.21 or 0.02818735 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00820018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,050,105 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official website is exnetwork.community. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExNetwork Token

