Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Update

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exor from €107.00 ($109.18) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Exor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXXRF remained flat at $64.80 during trading on Friday. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752. Exor has a 52 week low of $58.45 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

Further Reading

