Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.00

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.31, with a volume of 30430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.54.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.67.

About Fairfax India

(Get Rating)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.