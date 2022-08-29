FansTime Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $217,829.83 and approximately $1.95 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032017 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00087620 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.