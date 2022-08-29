FAT Brands (FATBB) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FAT Brands to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. FAT Brands pays out -15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 58.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FAT Brands is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million -$31.58 million -2.37 FAT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.36 million 9.51

Profitability

FAT Brands’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares FAT Brands and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.14% N/A -3.67% FAT Brands Competitors 1.09% -54.36% 1.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FAT Brands and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A FAT Brands Competitors 484 3959 5203 200 2.52

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 18.34%. Given FAT Brands’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FAT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FAT Brands peers beat FAT Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.