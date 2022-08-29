Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 718,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $98,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ferguson from £114.75 ($138.65) to £103.65 ($125.24) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,535.38.

NASDAQ FERG traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,103. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.07.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

