Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lifted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 286,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,532 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 2.1% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $93.24. 18,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,336. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.01.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.