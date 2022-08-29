Filda Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Filda has a total market capitalization of $293,950.01 and approximately $205,502.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filda has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Filda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filda alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 826% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.06 or 0.02809455 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00822301 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Filda

Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online. FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.