Financial Advisors LLC Buys 47,318 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $47.88. 28,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

