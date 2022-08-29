Financial Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Price Performance

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, hitting $165.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.56. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

