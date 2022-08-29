Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ACWX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,651. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

