Financial Analysis: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) vs. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $11.24 million 1.91 -$142.60 million ($1.94) -0.15 Jazz Pharmaceuticals $3.09 billion 3.15 -$329.67 million ($0.85) -183.37

Kala Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jazz Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,628.91% -1,320.11% -103.25% Jazz Pharmaceuticals -1.49% 25.50% 7.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 1 0 2 0 2.33 Jazz Pharmaceuticals 0 2 9 0 2.82

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 369.60%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $203.69, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. Its preclinical development products comprise KPI-287 that inhibits the vascular endothelial and platelet derived growth factors for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and retinal vein occlusion; and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators program, a novel class of compounds to regulate gene expression through the transrepression pathway while avoiding the transactivation pathway. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors. Its lead marketed products include Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy patients seven years of age and older; Sunosi for the treatment of EDS in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Defitelio for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease; Vyxeos liposome for injection, a product for the treatment of adults with newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia; and Zepzelca for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer. The company also offers Xywav, an oxybate product candidate, to treat EDS and cataplexy with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; JZP-324, a low sodium oxybate formulation with the potential to provide a clinically meaningful option for narcolepsy patients; JZP385, a T-type calcium channel modulator, for the treatment of essential tremor; JZP458, a recombinant Erwinia asparaginase, for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen in the treatment of pediatric and adult patients; and JZP150 for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has licensing and collaboration agreements with ImmunoGen, Inc.; Codiak BioSciences, Inc.; Pfenex, Inc.; XL-protein GmbH; and Redx Pharma plc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.