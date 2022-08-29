Financial Comparison: Edgio (EGIO) vs. The Competition

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) is one of 232 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Edgio to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edgio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Edgio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Edgio Competitors 776 5617 11747 266 2.62

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 27.85%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Edgio’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Edgio has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio’s peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edgio and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $217.63 million -$54.76 million -9.36 Edgio Competitors $3.34 billion $326.47 million 28.52

Edgio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -21.34% -9.75% -4.87% Edgio Competitors -41.41% -7,210.72% -4.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Edgio peers beat Edgio on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Edgio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgio, Inc. provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery. It also offers edge computing services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit, hardware, and rack space services. It serves companies operating in the media, entertainment, gaming, technology and software, enterprise, retail, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 20222. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.