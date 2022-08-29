Financial Contrast: Oxford Bank (OXBC) versus The Competition

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Oxford Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxford Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank N/A $10.56 million 9.59 Oxford Bank Competitors $12.78 billion $3.00 billion 8.10

Oxford Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank. Oxford Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank Competitors 604 2166 2239 39 2.34

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 100.75%. Given Oxford Bank’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxford Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A Oxford Bank Competitors 21.89% 11.71% 0.98%

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank’s competitors have a beta of 21.84, suggesting that their average share price is 2,084% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oxford Bank competitors beat Oxford Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.