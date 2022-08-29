Financial Review: Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) versus Enservco (NYSE:ENSV)

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.15%. Given Helix Energy Solutions Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helix Energy Solutions Group is more favorable than Enservco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

86.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Enservco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Helix Energy Solutions Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Helix Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Enservco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group $674.73 million 0.99 -$61.78 million ($0.78) -5.63 Enservco $15.34 million 1.46 -$8.05 million ($0.67) -2.91

Enservco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group. Helix Energy Solutions Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enservco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helix Energy Solutions Group and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group -17.62% -7.24% -5.08% Enservco -45.92% -86.87% -24.34%

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group beats Enservco on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. It engages in the installation of flowlines, control umbilicals, and manifold assemblies and risers; trenching and burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. The company also provides well intervention, intervention engineering, and production enhancement services; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and related support services. In addition, it offers reclamation and remediation services; well plug and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing facilities and services; and fast response system, as well as site clearance and subsea support services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, renewable energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Enservco

(Get Rating)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services. The company owns and operates a fleet of approximately 318 specialized trucks, trailers, frac tanks, and other well-site related equipment. It operates in the eastern United States region comprising the southern region of the Marcellus Shale formation and the Utica Shale formation in eastern Ohio; Rocky Mountain region consisting of western Colorado and southern Wyoming, central Wyoming, western North Dakota, and eastern Montana; and the Central United States region, including Eagle Ford Shale and East Texas Oilfield in Texas. Enservco Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.