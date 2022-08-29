Financial Review: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Peers

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 205.43 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.41 billion $814.92 million 33.98

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 4.15% 18.89% 2.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 892 1126 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 39.85%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

