Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $336.18 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,091 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 1.90% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $336,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $58,590,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

NYSE:J traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $127.31. 5,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

