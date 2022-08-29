Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $482.88 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. TopBuild makes up approximately 3.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $482,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,368,000 after acquiring an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $185.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.96. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.50.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

