Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 992,000 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $44,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.