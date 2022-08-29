FintruX Network Market Cap Hits $471,372.70 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $471,372.70 and approximately $125.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003955 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00129955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00032084 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00087886 BTC.

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.