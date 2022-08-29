FIO Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $2.95 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.31 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002673 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003382 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 809,565,160 coins and its circulating supply is 608,185,869 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

