First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FGBIP traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.48. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

