First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.69. 12,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,226. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

