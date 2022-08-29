First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after acquiring an additional 68,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,428,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $121.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 215.74 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

