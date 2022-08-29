First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Short Interest Up 84.2% in August

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAM. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.25. 19,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

